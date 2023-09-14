Dive team searching for 2 missing men in Lake Perris

article

The search continues for two men missing in Lake Perris Thursday.

According to authorities, both men were in the open boating zone of the lake just north of Alessandro Island Wednesday just after 4 p.m.

One of the men was tubing behind the boat and fell off, officials said. That man was not able to swim back to the tube, prompting the other man on the boat to jump in after him.

Officials said both men - in their 40s - went underwater "under distress" and did not come back up.

Both men were not wearing life jackets, authorities said.

The search was suspended Wednesday around 10 p.m. due to "conditions and resources" but resumed Thursday morning, with assistance from the Riverside County Sheriff's Department Dive Team.

No other information was immediately available.