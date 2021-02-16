Dive boat captain charged with 34 counts of seaman's manslaughter in deadly Conception boat fire

article

The captain of the Conception, a dive boat that became engulfed in flames in 2019 near Santa Cruz Island, resulting in the deaths of 33 passengers and one crew member, was indicted Tuesday by a federal grand jury on 34 counts of seaman’s manslaughter.

Jerry Nehl Boylan, 67, of Santa Barbara, was named in the indictment by a federal grand jury. The indictment alleges that Boylan, as the captain and master of the vessel, "was responsible for the safety and security of the vessel, its crew, and its passengers."

Federal prosecutors informed Boylan's attorneys of the indictment after it was filed, and he is expected to self-surrender to federal authorities in the coming weeks.

The indictment alleges that Boylan caused the deaths of 33 passengers and one crewmember "by his misconduct, negligence, and inattention to his duties." The indictment cites three specific safety violations:

• failing to have a night watch or roving patrol, which was required by the Code of Federal Regulations (CFR) and for over 20 years was a requirement in the Conception’s Certificate of Inspection issued by the United States Coast Guard;

• failing to conduct sufficient fire drills, which are mandated in the CFR; and

• failing to conduct sufficient crew training, which was also required by the CFR.

The 75-foot, wood-and-fiberglass passenger vessel departed Santa Barbara Harbor for a Labor Day weekend dive trip carrying 33 passengers and six crew members, including Boyland. During the early hours of Sept. 2, 2019, a fire broke out while the boat was anchored in Platt’s Harbor near Santa Cruz Island. The fire, which engulfed the boat and led to its sinking, resulted in the deaths of 34 people who had been sleeping below deck. Five crewmembers, including Boylan, were able to escape and survived.

"As a result of the alleged failures of Captain Boylan to follow well-established safety rules, a pleasant holiday dive trip turned into a hellish nightmare as passengers and one crew member found themselves trapped in a fiery bunkroom with no means of escape," said United States Attorney Nick Hanna. "The loss of life that day will forever impact the families of the 34 victims. With this indictment and our commitment to vigorously prosecute the case, we seek a small measure of justice for the victims and their loved ones."

Each charge of seaman’s manslaughter carries a statutory maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison.

