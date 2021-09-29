District investigating after students make poster mocking Latino students at rival school

A high school rivalry goes too far when a sign directed at a predominantly Latino school spreads across social media.

Some are calling it a stereotypical display of hate; the Placentia-Yorba Linda Unified School District has launched an investigation.

The sign, which reads, "your dad is my gardener," was made by students at Yorba Linda High School and widely distributed on social media. The sign seems to openly mock Latino students at Esperanza High School in Anaheim.

Parents picking up kids at Esperanza High School expressed outrage, one Latino dad called the sign racist while others expressed disappointment.

"I think it crosses the line," one parent said.

"I think it can be offensive to some people but I think for most people it’s just a joke," said one student.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

The Placentia-Yorba Linda School District issued the following statement, "The district will not tolerate this kind of damaging behavior by our students or on our school campuses. Destructive sentiments as such, go against the district’s mission of inspiring all students through rigorous and relevant educational experiences that empower them to become responsible. Ethical contributing citizens."

This is the week leading up to the big game Friday night where Yorba Linda and Esperanza will compete on the football field.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.