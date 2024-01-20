Disoriented driver misses construction sign, ends up in precarious spot

article

A disoriented senior driver ended up in a precarious spot this week when he missed hazard warning signs and drove his car to the top of a high speed rail construction site in California.

California Highway Patrol in Fresno released photos of the car, which appeared to be stuck at the top of a huge mound of dirt.

Officers were able to safely get the man out of the car, but cautioned about "knowing when it might be time to retire your driving career."

"It’s miraculous no one was hurt," CHP said.

The agency took the man’s car away from him and recommended a DMV driver’s license evaluation. CHP says it will be offering "Age Well Drive Smart" classes for seniors soon.

Road Closed sign at construction site where distracted driver landed in precarious spot (California Highway Patrol)

According to AARP, fatal crash rates increase considerably for drivers aged 70 and older, peaking among drivers 85 and older.

If you have concerns about an older adult's driving, AARP suggests running a few errands with them so you can see their driving habits, then consider whether you’d let grandchildren or others ride with them.

Signs it may be time to stop driving

Car ends up in high speed rail construction site after driver misses warning signs (California Highway Patrol - Fresno)

A Kaiser Permante report says most people drive 7 to 10 years longer than they should. They offered the following warning signs to consider if it’s time to stop driving: