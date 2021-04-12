Disney's new theme park reservation system opens ahead of April 30 reopening

Disney's new theme park reservation system opened Monday morning ahead of Disneyland and Disney California Adventure parks reopening on April 30.

The new theme park reservation system will allow guests with existing valid theme park tickets to begin making park reservations for the days that their ticket is valid.

Theme park ticket sales will resume on April 15, and guests without park tickets may begin purchasing tickets and making park reservations.

To enter either of the parks, both a theme park reservation and a valid admission ticket for the same park on the same date are required for guests ages three and up. Guests must have a valid theme park admission ticket in order to make a reservation. Theme park reservations will be limited and subject to availability and, until further notice, only California residents may visit the parks, and in groups no larger than three households, in line with current state guidelines.

Here are a few key dates park officials said to keep in mind:

April 12: The theme park reservation system will open no earlier than 8 a.m. PT on April 12 and guests who already have valid theme park tickets may begin making park reservations.

April 15: Theme park ticket sales will resume no earlier than 8 a.m. PT on April 15, and guests without park tickets may begin purchasing tickets and making park reservations.

Disneyland and Disney California Adventure parks are scheduled to open at 9 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

Upon reopening, certain theme parks, hotels, restaurants and other locations may be limited in capacity or even closed based on guidance from health experts and government officials.

As a result of the impact of COVID-19 on park operations, FASTPASS and Disney MaxPass services are suspended for the time being and are not available for purchase or use.

Additionally, select attractions and certain experiences that draw large group gatherings—such as parades and nighttime spectaculars—won't return until a later date.

Disney officials said they reserve the right to require a guest to leave if they are not properly wearing an approved face covering.

For a full list of new health and safety measures, click here.

