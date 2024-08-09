Disney's D23 expo kicks off in Anaheim

Disney fans are coming together for the ultimate fan experience… D23 Expo.

The sold-out multi-day event kicked off Friday at the Anaheim Convention Center.

The event will feature over 230 panels and presentations, show floor offerings, and Talent Central interactions.

Panels and presentations viewing rarely seen treasures, first-look showcases, reunions, and special behind-the-scenes access. Fan-favorite presentations including D23 Mousequerade: The Ultimate Disney Costume Contest, Disney Princess – The Concert, and Disney Character Voices: Inside the Studio.

Organizers say this year’s show floor is the largest in the event’s history and provides even more ways for fans to interact with beloved brands, stories, and talent. They also plan to have immersive pavilions from Disney Experiences, Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar Animation Studios, Disney+, Hulu, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, National Geographic, and more.

And, for the first time, Avatar will have a full pavilion, ESPN and ABC News will have a presence on the show floor, while Lucasfilm’s groundbreaking ILM Stagecraftä technology will make its D23 debut.