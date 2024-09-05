Disneyland Halloween Half Marathon Weekend 2024 underway

Runners are lacing up their sneakers as the Disneyland Halloween Half Marathon Weekend kicked off Wednesday with a unique yoga session in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle in Anaheim.

The Run Disney Health and Fitness Expo at Disneyland Hotel is also open. Runners are able to pick up their race essential for the weekend.

Race weekend includes a 5K, 10K, kids races, and the Half Marathon, including the "Chills and Thrills Challenge" (10K and half marathon).

Throughout the weekend, runners will run through Disneyland Resort, Disney California Adventure Park and the surrounding Anaheim area, including Angel Stadium and Honda Center.

Even Disney characters will be present to cheer them on, along with more entertainment along the race course.

The Halloween Half Marathon kicks off the 2024-25 runDisney race season, which also includes race weekends at Disneyland Resort and four at Walt Disney World Resort.

According to officials, more than 170,000 runners from across the world are expected to participate in runDisney events this season.