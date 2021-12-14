Disneyland deal: SoCal residents can buy tickets for as low as $67/day as part of 3-day bundle

article

Southern California residents can score Disneyland tickets for as low as $67 a day in 2022 as part of Disney's latest special.

According to Disney's announcement, for a limited time, folks in our area can take advantage of the weekday ticket special exclusively for Southern California residents. The $67-a-day special come in the form of a three-day, one-park-a-day weekday bundle, which rings up a total of $199.

Below is a breakdown of the Southern California resident specials*:

3 days, 1 park per day ($199)

3 days, 1 park per day with Disney Genie+ service ($259)

3 days with Park Hopper ($259)

3 days with Park Hopper and Disney Genie+ Service ($319)

* = The ticket special only works for Mondays through Fridays, not Saturdays and Sundays, according to Disney.

The offer works for Southern California residents within the zip codes of 90000 to 93599. Proof of eligible residency, which includes a government-issued photo ID, is required to buy the tickets.

Those looking to take advantage of the local resident deal can click here for more information.

