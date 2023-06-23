Disneyland arrest: Video shows woman evading police by hiding near Big Thunder Mountain

Video posted to social media shows a woman evading officers by hiding in the bushes near the Disneyland ride Big Thunder Mountain.

Anaheim Police say they assisted Disney security by arresting the woman who allegedly entered the theme park without paying.

Police say she jumped the turnstile at the park's entrance. It is unclear how long she was in the park for or if she was accompanied by anyone.

Anaheim police say she was arrested around 7 p.m. near the Big Thunder Mountain trail.