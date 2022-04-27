Disneyland announces first-ever Grad Nite Reunion

Do you remember your high school grad night? No? Well maybe it's time to make some new memories!

Disneyland on Wednesday announced its first-ever Grad Nite Reunion debuting in June.

It's part of the theme park's "Disneyland After Dark" themed events.

You'll need separate tickets for the Grad Nite Reunion, which will feature everything from live music and dance parties to cafeteria-inspired food and drinks, plus special character experiences.

Some of your favorites like Mickey and Minnie could just be dressed in caps and gowns to celebrate.

You'll get special after-hours access to most of the park's attractions, too.

Guests are encouraged to dress in retro fashion and themed attire to celebrate their favorite decades.

So whether you graduated in 1992 or 2002 - Disney wants you to celebrate and showcase your school spirit!

Grad Nite Reunion will be held on June 23, 28, and 30 from 8:00 p.m. to midnight, with a mix-in starting at 5 p.m. Tickets for the event are $150 per person and do not include parking fees.

For all you Star Wars fans out there - there will be an upcoming "Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite" in May.

