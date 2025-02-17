Diaper bag with loaded gun inside recovered during traffic stop in Hermosa Beach; 2 arrested

Police in Hermosa Beach have released body camera footage showing the arrest of two suspects during a traffic stop.

The incident involved the discovery of a loaded handgun and drugs in a diaper bag, leading to charges of child endangerment.

What we know:

During a traffic stop in Hermosa Beach, police arrested a male driver on felony warrants. A female passenger was also detained as officers conducted a search of the vehicle.

During that search, a loaded handgun and drugs were discovered in a diaper bag near a 2-month-old baby.

What we don't know:

Details about the man's felony warrants were not disclosed.

Additionally, the relationship between the two suspects and their connection to the vehicle, which did not have license plates, remain unclear.

What's next:

The baby has been placed in the custody of the Department of Children and Family Services.

The investigation is ongoing.