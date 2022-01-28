DHS employee charged with molesting young girls, including one as young as 8

article

An employee with the Department of Homeland Security was arrested, charged with molesting two young girls, including one as young as eight years old.

According to the Orange County DA’s office, 59-year-old Terry Edward Keegan is accused of molesting an 8-year-old girl who lived next door to the home he shared with his girlfriend and another young girl in 2022. Keegan is also accused of molesting the young girl who lived in his home as well as another girl who lived next door to the family after they moved to a new home in 2015.

He was arrested Wednesday by the Irvine Police Department on a $1 million warrant.

"The innocence of children should not be ripped away from them by some monster living next door or even in their own home," said Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer.

He has been charged with three felony counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14, one felony count of continuous sexual abuse of a child, one misdemeanor count of annoying or molesting a child under the age of 18, and one misdemeanor count of touching an intimate part of another person.

If convicted on all counts, he faces a maximum sentence of 100 years to life.

