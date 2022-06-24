Detroit neighbors say 3-year-old boy found dead in freezer was blind; family called CPS 13 times this year

article

The 3-year-old boy who was found dead in a freezer in Detroit early Friday morning was blind, neighbors say, and the boy's family said Child Protective Services had been called 13 times this year.

The young boy, who police have not identified but neighbors and family members confirm to FOX 2 is named Chase, was found dead in a freezer inside the family's home.

Detroit Police Chief James White said the young boy had been decomposing when he was found and credited the first officers to respond for following their instinct.

According to neighbors, Chase was blind and had some other disabilities but those were not listed.

Family members also told FOX 2's Jessica Dupnack that CPS had been called at least 13 times this year but each time, they were unable to make headway and were not allowed inside the home.

White held a press conference Friday afternoon and credited the first two officers to arrive at the home for following their instinct.

"The discovery would not be possible without the officers' intuition. They recognized there was something not right in the way the occupant was communicating with them," White said.

After talking with people at the home, White said they tried to turn the officers away. However, they followed their instinct and called in a supervisor and Child Protective Services (CPS).

In the basement of the home, inside a freezer, White said the boy's body was found decomposing.

Neighbors said the boy had not been seen since at least March.

The mother of the child, who was not identified, is the 30-year-old woman who was arrested, police confirmed.

There were other children inside the home and White said it was unimaginable what they must have been through. He added that the house was in ‘poor condition’ and there was a lot of concern about the other children inside the home due to the conditions.