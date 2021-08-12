Deputy taken to hospital after exposure to unknown substance after 2-county chase

A deputy was taken to the hospital after she was exposed to an unknown substance while investigating the car driven by a chase suspect.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, a suspect was leading deputies on a chase before it ended in Chino Hills.

The female deputy was exposed to the unknown substance when she was searching the suspect's car after the chase. LASD said she was given a Narcan before the deputy was taken to the hospital.

LASD said she is in stable condition but did not specify her health conditions beyond that.

The chase suspect was taken into custody. LASD did not specify what the suspect driver was initially wanted for.

