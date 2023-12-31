Deputy shoots at suspects after they ram deputy's cruiser, drive off

Deputies in Wildomar in Riverside County are searching for two suspects they say intentionally drove into a deputy's cruiser before running off.

It happened around 1 p.m. after a deputy assigned to the Lake Elsinore Station found a stolen vehicle in the area of Cervera Road and Prairie Road. When the deputy tried to pull the car over, the driver didn't listen, then made a U-turn and drove into the driver's side door of the deputy's cruiser.

That's when the deputy shot at the vehicle. It wasn't immediately clear if the suspects were hit by bullets or injured.

The two suspects got out of that car and ran north down Prairie Road before getting in a silver Chevy and driving off. Deputies are searching for the vehicle, which has a California license plate number of 7WLX269. The deputy's cruiser was disabled because of the crash.

Deputies described one of the suspects as a thin Hispanic man in his late twenties, approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a green hat, black hoodie and blue jeans. Deputies described the other suspect as a heavy-set, 30-year-old Hispanic man between 5 feet 3 inches and 5 feet 4 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and dark jeans. According to authorities, he also has a tattoo of a pair of red lips on his right cheek.

The deputy who shot at the suspects will be placed on administrative leave.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact investigators at 951-955-2777.