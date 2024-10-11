Deputy shooting in Castaic leaves one injured

article

One person was hospitalized after a shooting in Castaic Friday afternoon involving the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

It happened just after noon, near Sloan Canyon Road and Parker Road, according to the LASD.

One person, who deputies only identified as a "suspect," was treated by paramedics and brought to the hospital. Deputies did not provide information on that suspect's condition.

No deputies were hurt in the shooting, the LASD reported.

Images from SkyFOX appeared to show a gun on the street outside a white sedan, as well as a blood stain on the asphalt.

Deputies are still investigating what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

City News Service contributed to this report.