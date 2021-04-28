Expand / Collapse search

Harris County deputies wrangle loose cow on I-10 East Freeway

By FOX 26 Staff
HOUSTON - Deputies wrangled a cow that was loose on a freeway in east Harris County on Wednesday morning.

A Harris County Sheriff’s Office Livestock Unit responded to the scene along the I-10 East Freeway near the Sam Houston Parkway.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the cow was in the mainlanes of the East Freeway and a pedestrian was trying to rope the cow.

Deputies were able to get the cow off of the freeway and into a trailer.

Sheriff Gonzalez said there was one crash that was possibly related.

The cow is reportedly uninjured.