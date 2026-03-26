Cal State Dominguez Hills offering free tuition for eligible students starting fall 2026

The Brief CSUDH announced the "Toro Tuition Pledge," a new initiative starting in fall 2026 that guarantees free tuition and mandatory fees for eligible students. The program covers four years for first-time freshmen and two years for transfer students, provided they are California residents with high financial need. Funding will be sourced primarily from existing financial aid and supplemented by institutional resources to close any remaining tuition gaps.



California State University, Dominguez Hills is significantly expanding its commitment to college affordability with a new financial guarantee for its most socioeconomically diverse students.

Starting in the fall 2026 semester, the university will ensure that tuition and mandatory fees are fully covered for those who qualify.

What we know:

The initiative, titled the "Toro Tuition Pledge," is designed to support California residents who qualify for federal Pell Grants or demonstrate a comparable level of financial need.

To maintain eligibility, students must enroll full-time and meet "satisfactory academic progress" standards.

For those who qualify, the pledge covers four years of undergraduate study for freshmen and two years for those transferring into the university.

While the program relies heavily on existing federal and state aid, CSUDH will use its own institutional funding to bridge any remaining costs for tuition and required fees.

What we don't know:

The university has not yet specified the exact "comparable level of financial need" for non-Pell Grant recipients or the specific dollar amount of institutional funding set aside for the supplement.

It's unclear if there will be a cap on the number of students admitted under this pledge if the applicant volume exceeds expectations.

What they're saying:

"CSUDH's mission is rooted in affordability and accessibility, and the Toro Tuition Pledge builds on our longstanding work of expanding opportunity to ensure every student can succeed," Interim President Mary Ann Villarreal said in a statement. "This effort reaffirms our commitment to transforming students' lives and economic prospects."

What you can do:

Prospective students planning to enroll for the fall 2026 term should ensure their FAFSA or California Dream Act Application (CADAA) is completed early to determine Pell Grant eligibility.

Applicants should also keep in mind that the pledge does not cover "other costs such as housing, parking or textbooks," so additional budgeting or scholarship searches for living expenses will be necessary.