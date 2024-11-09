Deputies find 88 pounds of meth, guns in trailer in Phelan; 1 arrested

article

Deputies in San Bernardino County arrested one man this week after they found nearly 100 pounds of methamphetamine in a pair of trailers in the desert.

It happened on Nov. 7 in Phelan, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said. Just before 2 p.m. that day, a deputy said he saw two suspicious trailers along Rosado Road, connected to a generator on a vacant lot. When the deputy approached the trailers, several people ran off.

After a search, deputies found and detained Carlos Lizarraga. Deputies then served a search warrant to investigate the trailers. That's where they say they found guns, including two AR-style rifles and a handgun, as well as 88 pounds of methamphetamine.

Deputies said they also found evidence of methamphetamine manufacturing. Deputies booked Lizarraga on suspicion of illegal firearm possession, possession of a controlled substance while armed and manufacturing the meth. Lizarraga is being held on $1 million bail.

The SBSD is still investigating. Anyone with information about the situation is asked to contact the Victor Valley Sheriff's Station at 760-552-6800.