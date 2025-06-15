In Depth: Immigration Law

Hal Eisner talks to attorneys from the nonprofit Bet Tzedek about the immigration crisis and the recent ICE raids in Los Angeles.

Diego Cartagena, president and CEO of Bet Tzedek; Joanna Fluckey, directing attorney of Kinship and SIJS; and Lesly Mendoza, attorney, Kinship Care, explain some pertinent parts of immigration law and discuss the needs for representation that ICE detainees may have.

Mendoza discusses the unique needs of immigrant children and how recent developments may affect the rights of DACA individuals, or "dreamers."