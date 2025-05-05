In Depth: Drones

In segment one, drone expert Kenji Sugahara, who is also an attorney, chief pilot, and co-founder of A-Cam Aerials, joins Hal to talk about the fallout from last winter’s "drone panic" in New Jersey and New York.

He discusses policies that balance public privacy concerns with the developing use of drones for everything from inspections to farming to delivery and personal enjoyment.

In segment two, Barry Brennan, Founder/President of Flying Lion, explains the growing use of drones in policing.

Many smaller departments are using drones as "first responders" to assess situations before personnel arrive, and smaller drones can be used for searches inside buildings where a police K-9 would have previously been used. He demonstrates a couple of the different types of drones their company offers to police departments.

In segment three, Deputy David J. Katz is with the LASD Malibu search and rescue team. He shows Hal their latest drone, which has already been used in a number of rescues.

Katz explains some of the successful missions, that in one case, likely saved the life of an elderly man with dementia. He explains how drone technology makes their jobs easier and more effective.