In Depth: Community resources during the California wildfires

SEGMENT ONE: Meteorologist Edgar McGregor talks about his very localized Facebook page which forecasts weather near Altadena.

Edgar’s forecast of dangerous fire weather before the Eaton Fire may have saved lives as his followers fled the area ahead of the flames.

McGregor also discusses his suggestion to create a wind rating system to make these major wind events more understandable.

SEGMENT TWO: KBUU Radio Founder and News Department General Manager Hans Laetz discusses the small Malibu stations' involvement with the fire. The station broadcast a block-by-block update about the progression of the flames, keeping locals informed. KBUU is being honored for its 10 years of service to the Malibu community.

SEGMENT THREE: Nick Russell, the VP of operations for Watch Duty, talks to Hal about the app that became indispensable to many during the fires. A legion of volunteers provides the most instant, up-to-date information about the progression of the fires, evacuations, shelters and feeding stations.