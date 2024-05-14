Video shows moment Delta plane catches fire at Sea-Tac, passengers evacuate using slides

A new video has captured the moment the front of a Delta plane burst into flames after landing at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport earlier in May.

The fire broke out after Delta Air Lines flight 604 landed at SEA Airport from Cancun, Mexico on Monday, May 6.

The Airbus A321neo had just arrived Monday from Cancun, Mexico when the 189 passengers onboard were ordered to evacuate on emergency slides due to a fire in the plane’s nose area.

Sparks and a fire are seen developing on a Delta Airbus jet that landed in Seattle on Monday, May 6. (Port of Seattle/SEA Airport)

The plane’s doors then open up and passengers are seen streaming out of the aircraft, with some walking onto its wings in order to reach a staircase down to the tarmac.

Emergency crews are seen surrounding the plane on Monday, May 6 in Seattle. (Port of Seattle/SEA Airport)

First responders are later seen gathering around the front of the plane.

"During deplaning on the evening of May 6, the crew of Flight 604 from Cancun to Seattle witnessed smoke in the aircraft nose area after plugging into ground electrical power," a Delta spokesperson told FOX Business in a statement. "Out of an abundance of caution, slides were deployed and passengers still on board deplaned via the rear of the aircraft."

Emergency crews are seen surrounding the plane on Monday, May 6 in Seattle. (Port of Seattle/SEA Airport)

"Passengers were fully evacuated, and those deplaned to the ramp returned to the terminal via the ramp stairs," the spokesperson added. "All passengers exited to customs in the International Arrivals Facility for regular processing. The aircraft has been removed from service for inspection and maintenance."

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle Mariners fan catches 2 foul balls on back-to-back pitches

NOAA: Strong likelihood of La Niña conditions emerging within next month

Idaho emergency room doctor dies in avalanche on ski trip

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.

FOX Business and FOX TV Stations contributed to this report.