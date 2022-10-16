Decker Canyon in Malibu closed for rock removal

State Route 23 / Decker Canyon in the Malibu area remains closed over the weekend as crews continue to work on making the road safe as wet weather hits.

Caltrans workers are dangling on a shared cliffside trying to get rid of loose rocks and boulders on the slope above the road.

These rock scalers are knocking down boulders before they have a chance to come down on cars.

This stretch of SR-23 and Encinal Canyon Road will be closed in both directions until Monday.