Decker Canyon in Malibu closed for rock removal

MALIBU, Calif. - State Route 23 / Decker Canyon in the Malibu area remains closed over the weekend as crews continue to work on making the road safe as wet weather hits. 

Caltrans workers are dangling on a shared cliffside trying to get rid of loose rocks and boulders on the slope above the road. 

These rock scalers are knocking down boulders before they have a chance to come down on cars. 

This stretch of SR-23 and Encinal Canyon Road will be closed in both directions until Monday. 