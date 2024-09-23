Father, son kill each other in Santa Clarita Valley shootout: officials

A father and son were killed after a reported shootout between family members in Val Verde, a community near Santa Clarita on Sunday night, officials said. A third relative was left injured after shots were fired.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said the shooting happened around 6:40 p.m. in the 28800 block of Paradise Road, northwest of the Chiquita Canyon Landfill.

"One person was transported to an area hospital via ambulance," a county fire department dispatcher said.

It was reported that the father and son suffered from gunshot wounds and died shortly afterward at the scene, with a third person taken to a trauma center in an unclear condition.

The circumstances that led to the shooting were unclear. The victims' identities were not immediately available.

The shooting was under investigation by the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station.