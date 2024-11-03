Deadly tanker truck crash shuts down 110 Freeway for hours

The Brief One person was killed and two others injured following a fatal crash on the 110 Freeway at Manchester Boulevard. The crash also caused a spill of about 500 to 1,000 gallons of aviation fuel Onto the roadway. Lanes in the area were shut down 11 p.m. Saturday and reopened around noon the following day.



One person was killed and two others hurt in a rollover crash involving a tanker truck on the northbound 110 Freeway at Manchester Boulevard that spilled 500 to 1,000 gallons of aviation fuel onto the roadway, the Los Angeles Fire Department said Sunday.

The crash was reported at 10:55 p.m. Saturday. Responding firefighters located one person dead under the tanker truck, authorities said.

The tanker truck driver was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle and did not interact with firefighters, officials told City News Service.

A 30-year-old woman was hospitalized with minor injuries.

The fuel spill was contained by LAFD crews with the help of Caltrans.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

A SigAlert was issued around 11:10 p.m. Saturday by the CHP. Lanes on the southbound 110 Freeway at Manchester Boulevard were shut down until a little after noon Sunday.