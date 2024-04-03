OC firefighters find body after knocking down abandoned house fire in Santa Ana

Orange County firefighters said they found a body after they knocked down a fire at an abandoned Santa Ana home early Wednesday morning.

Officials with the Orange County Fire Authority said the fire was reported on N. Bush Street, near the intersection of 20th and Main streets, just after 3 a.m.

Firefighters quickly knocked down the flames and a short time later, they found a body inside the burned home.

The cause of the fire was under investigation and no further details were released by authorities.