2 dead, 1 injured in San Bernardino crash
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - Two people were killed in a horrific crash in San Bernardino on Wednesday morning, authorities said.
What we know:
Officials with the San Bernardino County Fire Department said crews responded to a multi-vehicle collision at the intersection of Highland and Del Rosa avenues around 8:50 a.m.
Arriving firefighters discovered three vehicles on fire. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, and a third patient was treated at the scene for minor injuries.
Firefighters knocked down the flames and Highland, east of Del Rosa, was closed for several hours for the crash investigation.
What we don't know:
The names of the crash victims have not been released, and the cause of the crash is unknown.
The Source: This story was written with information from the San Bernardino County Fire Department.