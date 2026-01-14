2 dead, 1 injured in San Bernardino crash

The Brief A deadly multi-vehicle crash was under investigation in San Bernardino County on Wednesday, Jan. 14. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, while a third crash victim suffered minor injuries. The crash happened at the intersection of Highland and Del Rosa avenues.



Two people were killed in a horrific crash in San Bernardino on Wednesday morning, authorities said.

What we know:

Officials with the San Bernardino County Fire Department said crews responded to a multi-vehicle collision at the intersection of Highland and Del Rosa avenues around 8:50 a.m.

Arriving firefighters discovered three vehicles on fire. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, and a third patient was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Firefighters knocked down the flames and Highland, east of Del Rosa, was closed for several hours for the crash investigation.

What we don't know:

The names of the crash victims have not been released, and the cause of the crash is unknown.