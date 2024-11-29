Man suspected of driving drunk on Thanksgiving shot, killed by officers in Brea

The Brief A suspect is dead following a confrontation with police in Brea. The suspect was believed to be driving drunk. After being shot, the suspect was taken to an area hospital where he was declared dead.



Terrifying moments unfolded in front of witnesses in Brea after a man suspected of driving under the influence on Thanksgiving was shot and killed by officers.

Officials with the Brea Police Department said around 4:45 p.m., they were notified of a possible drunk driver traveling near Lambert Road and the 57 Freeway.

A short time later, officers located a car matching the vehicle's description. Video taken by a witness shows the suspect's SUV pushing a patrol vehicle into the intersection of Lambert Rd. and Oak Cliff Place, prompting officers to fire.

The suspect was hit by police gunfire and was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No officers were hurt in the incident.

The shooting is under investigation.