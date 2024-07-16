Pedestrian killed in Ontario crash

The Ontario Police Department was investigating a crash that left a man dead late Monday night.

Officers responded to a call of a pedestrian struck at South Milliken Avenue and Jurupa Street, just west of the 15 Freeway, around 11 p.m.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene by responding fire paramedics in the eastbound lanes of Jurupa Street, according to The Ontario Fire Department. His name has not been released.

Authorities initially believed the incident was a hit-and-run crash. However, Ontario Police later confirmed the driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The investigation is being handled by the Ontario Police Department’s Traffic Services Division.