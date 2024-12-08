Deadly 60 Freeway crash in Pomona under investigation

One person is dead and another injured following a multi-vehicle crash in Pomona, according to the California Highway Patrol.

It happened on the eastbound 60 Freeway and Phillips Ranch Road Friday night.

The CHP says the crash involved an SUV and a semi-trailer, but several other vehicles were also damaged.

One person died at the scene, and another was rushed to the hospital in unknown condition.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

No other information was immediately available.