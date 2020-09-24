Deadly morning crash on southbound 405 Freeway snarls traffic for miles

A young woman was killed and four others were injured following a crash on the southbound 405 Freeway in Gardena that involved five vehicles on Thursday morning.

“We do believe it was more than one incident that did occur,” California Highway Patrol Officer Allen Phillipson told FOX 11’s Gigi Graciette at the site of the crash.

One woman was pronounced dead at the scene and two others were taken to a local hospital with minor to moderate injuries, Phillipson said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

However, officials said they believe speed may have been a factor.

Further details of the crash were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.