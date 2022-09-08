Glendora PD, LASD investigating deadly shooting

Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and the Glendora Police Department are teaming up to investigate a deadly shooting.

The shooting was reported Thursday around 8:10 a.m. in a residential area in the 600 block of Birdwell Street West, located near the intersection of South Grand Avenue and Historic Route 66.

When first responders arrived, a man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released by authorities.

A description of the suspect was not available, and no further information was released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LA County Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can submit tips by calling 800-222-88477 or have the option of submitting tips online.

