1 dead, 4 hospitalized after Fountain Valley police chase ends in violent crash

An innocent person was killed and four others were hospitalized after a high-speed pursuit ended in a horrific crash in Orange County.

Officers were in pursuit of a vehicle when it collided with another at the intersection of Ellis Avenue and Magnolia Street, according to the Fountain Valley Police Department.

An innocent driver behind the wheel of a white BMW mini-SUV was pronounced dead on the scene by Fountain Valley Fire paramedics. Four others were transported to nearby hospitals in unknown conditions.

The alleged suspect, driving a white pickup truck, was taken into custody following the rollover crash. It’s not clear if the alleged suspect was injured during the incident or why he was being pursued by police officers.

The victims involved in the crash have not been identified. The intersection of Ellis Avenue and Magnolia Street remains closed for the investigation.

No further information was released by officials.

The Source Information provided by the Fountain Valley Police Department.



