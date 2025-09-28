At least 1 dead in Boyle Heights car crash; Shirtless driver runs off

The Brief A deadly single-vehicle crash in Boyle Heights resulted in one death and four injuries, followed by the suspected intoxicated driver fleeing the scene. The driver, who was freed from the wreckage by firefighters, was pursued by police and led them into an hours-long standoff. The incident concluded with the suspect surrendering to authorities after police surrounded the area.



A deadly single-vehicle crash in Boyle Heights led to an hours-long police standoff that ended with the suspected driver's surrender Sunday night, leaving one person dead and four others injured.

The crash occurred when a pickup truck flipped onto its side and crashed into parked cars Sunday evening near Breed and 1st Street. One passenger was killed, and four others were seriously injured, according to police. Three of the injured were riding in the bed of the truck. All five individuals involved were described as young adults.

Witness Aaliyah Ortega, who recorded video at the scene, described the chaos: "The ladies were ejected from the vehicle. The two people from the front were piled on top of each other."

Ortega noted nitrous oxide cans and balloons scattered on the ground, suggesting the driver may have been intoxicated.

"It's hard to see because they're young," Ortega said. "You can definitely tell they were under the influence. There's a nitrous oxide tank at the scene."

The suspected driver, seen shirtless in footage, was freed from the wreckage by firefighters but fled the scene moments later. "After they used the jaws of life, he got out on his own and took off running up the street," Ortega recounted. "People were yelling, 'Go get him!'"

Police pursued the suspect, leading to a two-hour standoff near First Street and Chicago Avenue. Authorities blocked off the area as helicopters circled overhead. The suspect eventually surrendered.

Police have not yet specified what charges the driver may face. The four injured victims are expected to recover.

"It hits close to home," Ortega added, reflecting on the tragedy. "My uncle died in a car crash like this and was ejected."