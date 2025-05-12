California carjacker breaks into car at gas station, drags victim to his death: Deputies

A suspected carjacker broke into a man's car at a gas station and then dragged the victim to his death in Riverside County, deputies say.

What we know:

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of a carjacking a little before 12:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Hidden Valley Parkway in Norco on Monday, May 12. Deputies were told the carjacking suspect

tried drove from the scene with the victim being dragged from the car.

The victim was thrown out of the car and was pronounced dead at the hospital, deputies said.

The stolen car was eventually recovered by deputies and the carjacking suspect has since been detained, Riverside County deputies said.

What we don't know:

As of Monday, 5 p.m., officials have not released the identity of the person who died in the carjacking incident.

