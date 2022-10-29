Dead Kennedys drummer DH Peligro dead at 63: Report

article

Darren Henley, also known as D.H. Peligro, longtime drummer for California punk rock band Dead Kennedys, died Friday in his Los Angeles home, according to a statement from the band. He was 63 years old.

"Dead Kennedys' drummer D.H. Peligro (Darren Henley) passed away in his Los Angeles home yesterday, October 28th," the band's official Instagram page announced Saturday. Henley joined Dead Kennedys in the 1980s after the band's original drummer "Ted," left following the release of their debut record "Fresh Fruit for Rotting Vegetables" in 1980. Peligro was also credited as a writer on several songs from the Red Hot Chili Peppers' 1989 album "Mother's Milk."

According to the band's post, police told band members that Henley died from "trauma to the head caused by an accidental fall." No other information was immediately available.

The Dead Kennedys were founded in 1978 in San Francisco, and released four studio albums before breaking up in 1986. The band reformed in 2001.

"We ask that you respect the family's privacy during this difficult time," the band wrote on Instagram. "Thank you for your thoughts and words of comfort."