Davey Johnson, former Dodgers manager, dies at 82

The Brief Davey Johnson, the manager of the 1986 World Series-winning New York Mets, has died at age 82. Johnson also managed the Los Angeles Dodgers from 1999-2000 and had a 14-year career as a player. He passed away on Friday in Sarasota, Florida, after a long illness.



Johnson, who had a long career in baseball as both a player and manager, died on Friday in Sarasota, Florida, following a long illness.

The backstory:

A second baseman, Johnson played for 14 seasons, primarily with the Baltimore Orioles and Atlanta Braves.

He was a member of the Orioles' 1966 and 1970 World Series championship teams and made four all-star teams during his career.

Johnson is most well-known for his time as manager of the Mets from 1984 to 1990. During that time, he was tasked with managing a team full of charismatic and polarizing personalities, including Darryl Strawberry, Gary Carter, Keith Hernandez, and Dwight Gooden.

The Mets won 108 games in 1986 and went on to win the World Series in a dramatic Game 6 against the Boston Red Sox.

Timeline:

1984-1990: Johnson manages the New York Mets, winning at least 90 games in each of his first five seasons.

1986: The Mets defeat the Boston Red Sox in seven games to win the World Series.

1993-1995: Johnson manages the Cincinnati Reds.

1996-1997: Johnson manages the Baltimore Orioles.

1999-2000: Johnson manages the Los Angeles Dodgers, winning his 1,000th career game as a manager in 1999.

2011-2013: Johnson has his final managerial stint with the Washington Nationals.

What they're saying:

"The Los Angeles Dodgers are saddened by the passing of Davey Johnson, who managed the team from 1999-2000. We offer our condolences to his family and friends," the Dodgers posted on X.