Dave Chappelle to receive prestigious President’s Award at 2025 NAACP Image Awards

Dave Chappelle will be honored with the NAACP President's Award at the 56th NAACP Image Awards on Feb.22. The NAACP Image Awards will air live from the Pasadena Civic Auditorium. This year's show aims to highlight efforts to support communities in Altadena, Pacific Palisades and Pasadena affected by the recent wildfires.



Comedian Dave Chappelle will be honored with the NAACP President's Award at the 56th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena this month, organizers announced Tuesday.

The President's Award honors individuals for special achievement and distinguished public service. Past recipients include Usher, Gabrielle Union-Wade, Dwyane Wade, Rihanna, LeBron James, Spike Lee and Lauryn Hill.

"The President's Award honors an unwavering dedication to community, and throughout his distinguished career, Dave Chappelle has consistently been recognized as a powerful voice of social consciousness," NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson said in a statement. "Through his unique ability to transform complex political issues into thought-provoking humor, Dave has solidified his place as one of the most impactful voices of our time."

Chappelle, 51, is the 2019 recipient of the prestigious Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. His work has earned him more than 30 nominations and awards in television and film for projects that include his groundbreaking sketch comedy TV series "Chappelle's Show," several comedy specials and multiple guest appearances on "Saturday Night Live."

Chappelle has received five Emmy Awards, including three for his Netflix comedy specials "Sticks & Stones" (2020) and "Equanimity & The Bird Revelation" (2018), and two for hosting "Saturday Night Live" (2017 and 2021). He has won six Grammy Awards for best comedy album, winning most recently in 2025 with "The Dreamer."

However, the comedian has also sparked controversy for his frequent jokes about the transgender community, particularly in his 2021 Netflix specials "The Closer" and "The Dreamer."

The NAACP Image Awards will air live Feb. 22 from the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on BET and CBS. This year, the broadcast will also highlight efforts to support communities in Altadena, Pacific Palisades and Pasadena affected by the recent wildfires, organizers said.