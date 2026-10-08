'Danny Fire' shuts down 5 Freeway, forces evacuations near Gorman
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Crews are working to contain a brush fire that broke out along the 5 Freeway near Gorman, California.
What we know:
The "Danny Fire" broke out near the Smokey Bear Road along the 5 Freeway a little before 5 p.m. on Thursday, October 8, according to Cal Fire's incident page.
At last check, the fire burned about 150 acres with 13% containment.
Closures and evacuations
Road Closures: The fire has shut down the 5 Freeway near Highway 138 near Gorman.
Evacuation Orders
- GOR-E004-A
Evacuation Warnings
- GOR-E001-A
- GOR-E001-B
- GOR-E001-C
- GOR-HUNGRYVALLEY-A
- GOR-HUNGRYVALLEY-B
- LAC-E005
What we don't know:
The cause of the fire remains under evacuation.
The Source: This report used information provided by Cal Fire.