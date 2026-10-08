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'Danny Fire' shuts down 5 Freeway, forces evacuations near Gorman

By
FOX 11
Wildfires
Published October 8, 2026 5:45 PM PDT
Published October 8, 2026 5:45 PM PDT
Danny Fire forces evacuations near Gorman
Danny Fire forces evacuations near Gorman

Danny Fire forces evacuations near Gorman

A brush fire forces the 5 Freeway to shut down near Gorman, California.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Crews are working to contain a brush fire that broke out along the 5 Freeway near Gorman, California.

What we know:

The "Danny Fire" broke out near the Smokey Bear Road along the 5 Freeway a little before 5 p.m. on Thursday, October 8, according to Cal Fire's incident page.

At last check, the fire burned about 150 acres with 13% containment.

Closures and evacuations

Road Closures: The fire has shut down the 5 Freeway near Highway 138 near Gorman.

Evacuation Orders

  • GOR-E004-A

Evacuation Warnings

  • GOR-E001-A
  • GOR-E001-B
  • GOR-E001-C
  • GOR-HUNGRYVALLEY-A
  • GOR-HUNGRYVALLEY-B
  • LAC-E005

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire remains under evacuation.

The Source: This report used information provided by Cal Fire.

WildfiresLos Angeles CountyCalifornia