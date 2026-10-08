'Danny Fire' shuts down 5 Freeway, forces evacuations near Gorman

Crews are working to contain a brush fire that broke out along the 5 Freeway near Gorman, California.

What we know:

The "Danny Fire" broke out near the Smokey Bear Road along the 5 Freeway a little before 5 p.m. on Thursday, October 8, according to Cal Fire's incident page.

At last check, the fire burned about 150 acres with 13% containment.

Closures and evacuations

Road Closures: The fire has shut down the 5 Freeway near Highway 138 near Gorman.

Evacuation Orders

GOR-E004-A

Evacuation Warnings

GOR-E001-A

GOR-E001-B

GOR-E001-C

GOR-HUNGRYVALLEY-A

GOR-HUNGRYVALLEY-B

LAC-E005

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire remains under evacuation.