Crews battle Danny Fire burning in Antelope Valley

Crews in the Fairmont area are working to put out a brush fire that broke out in the Antelope Valley area Sunday.

The Danny Fire broke out slightly before 2 p.m. Sunday, near W. Avenue D and N. 130th Street West.

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the fire has burned approximately 1,164 acres, and is continuing to grow.

Most of the burned area has been vegetation, however images from SkyFOX showed flames pushing into what appeared to be a barn.

It's unclear if there have been any injuries or if any other buildings have been threatened by the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.