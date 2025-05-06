Teen killed in Dana Point crash, 5 others injured

The Brief A crash in Dana Point on Tuesday killed one teenager and hospitalized five others. Officials said the truck the teenagers were in hit a tree. None of the teens have been identified.



One teenager was killed, and five others were injured after a crash in Dana Point on Tuesday, according to officials.

What we know:

The crash happened just around 11:45 a.m. near Island Way and Dana Point Harbor Drive.

Officials told FOX 11 that the truck the teenagers were in crashed into a tree.

Images from SkyFOX over the scene showed the truck crumpled, with heavy damage on the driver's side. A tire could be seen lying on the median between lanes.

Orange County Sheriff's officials told CNS that first responders pronounced the truck's driver dead at the scene. Paramedics took the five passengers to the hospital.

According to City News Service, three passengers were in the hospital in critical condition, and the other two were treated for minor injuries.

What we don't know:

Officials did not provide any information about the crash victims, but did confirm they were all teenagers.

The OCSD is still investigating the crash.