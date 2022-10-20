Dallas man arrested for allegedly murdering woman, 21, who beat him at basketball

Dallas police arrested a man accused of murdering a 21-year-old woman after she beat him at basketball.

Cameron Hogg, 31, was arrested on Thursday and charged with murder.

Cameron Hogg (Courtesy: Dallas Police Department)

Hogg allegedly killed Asia Womack after a heated basketball game at T.G. Terry Park in South Dallas on Oct. 3.

Her family says she was in a pickup game at the park playing against Hogg, and she won. The family also says there was trash talk, too.

"But this is so senseless," said Pastor John Delley. "You become embarrassed basically because a female beat you in basketball."

Asia Womack

"This was supposed to be a friend of Asia's. She's eaten with the man," Asia's mother Andrea said. "She's fed him, and he turned on her and killed her in a vicious way."

Asia was a whiz at basketball, playing her high school days at Madison High School.

Police issued a warrant for Hogg's arrest on Oct. 11.