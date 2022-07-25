Woman fired shots inside Dallas Love Field, witness says

Dallas police are investigating after a woman reportedly fired shots at Dallas Love Field.

It happened around 11 a.m. inside the terminal building on the public side of TSA security. The entrance to the ticketing area is now blocked off with crime scene tape.

The terminal building was evacuated and police are limiting access to the area around the entrances.

Judy Rawle was at the Southwest ticketing area with her grandson when it happened. She described what she saw.

"We were at the counter checking in and I was trying to check in and we heard someone yelling. And we looked up and we saw her walking down with guns up. And after talking with someone else, she was upset because her husband had got fired from somewhere and she was gonna start shooting us. And then the police came in and apparently she's been injured is what I was told," she said.

The woman was reportedly dressed in all black and fired eight to 12 shots, Rawle said.

So far, the Dallas Police Department has only confirmed that officers are investigating reports of shots being fired at the airport.

There’s no word on injuries.

FOX 4 News will continue to update this breaking news story as details become available.