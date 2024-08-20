Dallas Cowboys training camp site catches fire in Oxnard

article

A fire broke out at the Dallas Cowboys training camp site in Oxnard.

The Oxnard fire and police department responded to a call of a fire at the team's hotel.

The Cowboys' staff writer Patrik Walker said the fire did not interfere with the team's walkthoughs on Tuesday, which was several-hundred yards away from the fire.

No one was in the room that caught fire and no one was hurt.

The Cowboys issued the following statement:

"There was a fire emergency in one of the guest rooms this afternoon at the team's hotel in Oxnard, Calif. The emergency was contained to one room that was empty at the time, and there were no injuries. The Dallas Cowboys thank the Oxnard Fire Department and Oxnard Police Department for their quick response and reaction to the situation."

Mike Doocy, a sports anchor with FOX 11's sister station KDFW-TV (FOX 4 Dallas), shared videos of the scene.