Dad with lightning-fast reflexes catches toddler on slip ‘n slide

Over the Fourth of July weekend, a family in Iowa decided to enjoy their summer by placing a slip ‘n slide at the top of a large hill near their home.

Footage by Rachel Nicole Ohl shows her husband and kids having a blast on the beloved outdoor children’s toy, with even the tiniest member of the family getting in on the action.

"Our littlest girl loved the slip and slide. She had ran to the bottom over and over again. Most think we just left her there in harm’s way, but I knew my husband would grab her or be able to stop before they got to her," Ohl said.

The video shows her husband sliding and to prevent a collision, he scoops up their daughter to allow her to join in on the fun.

"We were on the slip and slide for about seven hours that day! No one was hurt or injured, just very tired at the end of the day," she said.

