Expand / Collapse search

5-year-old declared brain dead after being hit by alleged DUI driver during bike ride in Garden Grove

By CNS staff
Published  July 17, 2024 9:43pm PDT
Garden Grove
City News Service

Driver's BAC 3x legal limit in Garden Grove crash

Officials said Ceferino Ramos' blood alcohol content was three times the legal limit when he drove into a family of five on bicycles in Garden Grove, leaving one of the children in a coma.

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (CNS) - A 29-year-old man accused of a hit-and-run crash that injured a family in Garden Grove was charged Wednesday with gross vehicular manslaughter after one of the victims – a 5-year-old boy – died.

Ceferino Ascencion Ramos was previously charged July 9 with hit-and-run with permanent and serious injury, but now is charged with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury, failing to stop at a hit and run with injury or death and driving under the influence with a blood-alcohol content above the legal limit of .08%.

He faces sentencing enhancements for allegedly fleeing a vehicular manslaughter, causing great bodily injury of coma or paralysis and inflicting great bodily injury.

Ramos is accused of killing 5-year-old Jacob Ramirez, who was rushed to a hospital in critical condition and was later declared brain dead.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 

The boy's father, Angel Ramirez, who suffered bleeding in the brain from a fractured skull, remains in a coma, according to the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

The father and his wife, Angela Hernandez-Mejia, were riding e-bikes with their three children just after 7 p.m. in Garden Grove on Haster Street near Twintree Lane when they were struck by the defendant, prosecutors said.

The father was pulling a trailer with Jacob and his 6-year-old sister inside. His wife was pulling a trailer with their 7-month-old daughter in it.

The eldest daughter, who turned 7 in the hospital, has been released, prosecutors said. The mother and baby suffered minor injuries.

The criminal complaint alleges Ramos got in his car in Santa Ana to drive to a liquor store in Anaheim to buy more beer. He is accused of having a blood-alcohol level of .22.