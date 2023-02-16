Culver City PD investigating possible attempted abduction

Detectives with the Culver City Police Department were investigating a possible attempted abduction at a neighborhood park.

Culver City PD officials said on Wednesday, Feb. 15, they received two separate reports regarding a suspicious person in the Lindberg Park area between 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Investigators said in each incident, two 12-year-old boys reported they were followed by a gray work van with tinted windows and multiple dents. The suspect’s vehicle did not have license plates.

In one incident, the suspect’s vehicle passed a group of friends and the suspect allegedly parked where they were walking. The suspect then got out of the van and opened the rear doors of the vehicle. The two boys became suspicious and walked in the opposite direction of the van. The suspect then got back into the van and parked ahead of them again. The victims managed to run home and tell their parents what happened.

Details about the second incident were not released.

A detailed description of the suspect was not available.

Culver City PD officials said they are increasing patrols around schools and parks in response to the reported incident.

Officials are suggesting parents not let their children walk alone after dark, have children walk in groups, not talk to strangers, and keep cell phones fully charged.

Anyone with information is. asked to contact the Culver City PD’s Public Information Officer Sgt. Edward Baskaron at 310-253-6316 or the Watch Commander at 310-253-6202.