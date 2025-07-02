3 injured after CHP cruiser slams into a tree in Culver City

Three people were injured after a California Highway Patrol cruiser slammed into a tree in Culver City overnight, authorities said.

What we know:

Officials said the crash happened just after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday at Bristol Parkway near Green Valley Circle.

Preliminary reports indicate two CHP officers were transporting a person who had been detained when the cruiser crashed into a tree for an unknown reason.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they began life-saving measures, including the administration of Narcan, because they felt one of the officers may have been exposed to Fentanyl.

One officers and the person detained were taken to area hospitals. The second officers was treated at the scene with minor injuries.

Bristol Parkway remains closed in both directions from Green Valley Circle to Uplander Way.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash is under investigation.