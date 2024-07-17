10 car burglaries reported in less than 3 hours in Culver City
CULVER CITY, Calif. - Car owners in Culver City are warned to be vigilant after a string of car burglaries were reported on Sunday.
The car burglaries happened between the hours of midnight and 2:30 a.m. in the following blocks, according to police:
- 3800-3900 Prospect Avenue
- 10000 Farragut Drive
- 4100 Center Street
- 11100 Lindblade Street
- 4100 Harter Avenue
- 10900 Barman Avenue
- 11000 Culver Boulevard
- 11100 Culver Boulevard
- 10800 Barman Avenue
- 11000 Barman Avenue
Police are urging anyone with cameras that could have captured the incidents to contact Jennifer Atenza at (310) 253-6120 or email jennifer.atenza@culvercity.org.
Authorities have issued the following tips to car owners:
- If possible, park in a secured garage. If a garage is not an option, park in well-lit areas.
- Remove all items from your vehicle. Leave nothing in plain sight.
- Make sure all windows are up, and doors are secured and locked.
- Use a motion-sensing alarm system and steering wheel locking device.
- Remove garage door openers from the vehicle.
- Your role as a witness is crucial. Please do not confront suspects. Property is replaceable; people are not.
- If you hear or see a theft in progress, call police immediately. If possible, provide a location and description of the suspects, their vehicle, and the vehicle plate.
