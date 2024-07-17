10 car burglaries reported in less than 3 hours in Culver City

Car owners in Culver City are warned to be vigilant after a string of car burglaries were reported on Sunday.

The car burglaries happened between the hours of midnight and 2:30 a.m. in the following blocks, according to police:

3800-3900 Prospect Avenue

10000 Farragut Drive

4100 Center Street

11100 Lindblade Street

4100 Harter Avenue

10900 Barman Avenue

11000 Culver Boulevard

11100 Culver Boulevard

10800 Barman Avenue

11000 Barman Avenue

Police are urging anyone with cameras that could have captured the incidents to contact Jennifer Atenza at (310) 253-6120 or email jennifer.atenza@culvercity.org.

Authorities have issued the following tips to car owners:

If possible, park in a secured garage. If a garage is not an option, park in well-lit areas.

Remove all items from your vehicle. Leave nothing in plain sight.

Make sure all windows are up, and doors are secured and locked.

Use a motion-sensing alarm system and steering wheel locking device.

Remove garage door openers from the vehicle.

Your role as a witness is crucial. Please do not confront suspects. Property is replaceable; people are not.

If you hear or see a theft in progress, call police immediately. If possible, provide a location and description of the suspects, their vehicle, and the vehicle plate.

