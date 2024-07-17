Expand / Collapse search

10 car burglaries reported in less than 3 hours in Culver City

By
Published  July 17, 2024 8:43am PDT
Culver City
CULVER CITY, Calif. - Car owners in Culver City are warned to be vigilant after a string of car burglaries were reported on Sunday. 

The car burglaries happened between the hours of midnight and 2:30 a.m. in the following blocks, according to police:

  • 3800-3900 Prospect Avenue
  • 10000 Farragut Drive
  • 4100 Center Street
  • 11100 Lindblade Street
  • 4100 Harter Avenue
  • 10900 Barman Avenue
  • 11000 Culver Boulevard
  • 11100 Culver Boulevard
  • 10800 Barman Avenue
  • 11000 Barman Avenue

Police are urging anyone with cameras that could have captured the incidents to contact Jennifer Atenza at (310) 253-6120 or email jennifer.atenza@culvercity.org.

Authorities have issued the following tips to car owners:

  • If possible, park in a secured garage. If a garage is not an option, park in well-lit areas. 
  • Remove all items from your vehicle. Leave nothing in plain sight. 
  • Make sure all windows are up, and doors are secured and locked. 
  • Use a motion-sensing alarm system and steering wheel locking device.
  • Remove garage door openers from the vehicle.
  • Your role as a witness is crucial. Please do not confront suspects. Property is replaceable; people are not. 
  • If you hear or see a theft in progress, call police immediately. If possible, provide a location and description of the suspects, their vehicle, and the vehicle plate.

